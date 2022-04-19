Rudder Choir Leader to Perform

Tenor Michael Patterson will be the featured soloist for the Plass Music Series on May 15 at 2 p.m. at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. Now assistant choir director at Rudder High School, Patterson earned a master’s degree in voice from the University of Illinois and has performed with the Austin Opera. Accompanied by Saint Andrew’s music director Linda Patterson, his program will consist of bible songs, folk songs, and opera arias. The program is free and open to the public.