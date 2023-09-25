Sabaton: The War to End All Wars Movie Premier

The Museum of the American G.I. is a participating museum in the release of Sabaton’s The War to End All Wars Movie Premier! The movie will be shown at the following times:

November 17th, 7:00 PM

November 18th, 11:00 AM

November 18th, 2:00 PM

November 19th, 2:00PM

Swedish heavy metal band, Sabaton, has launched a worldwide museum project entitled “History Rocks”. At the centre of this project stands the band’s new animated film, “The War To End All Wars – The Movie”, which is to be screened by participating museums spanning the globe around Armistice Day on November 11, 2023.

“History Rocks” is a charity initiative that aims to raise awareness on the importance of history and encourage more people to visit their local museums. Sabaton is inviting museums both big and small to be part of this world premiere of “The War To End All Wars – The Movie”.