Sawed-Off CrossFit Kids

CrossFit Kids emphasizes good movement throughout childhood and adolescence. Consistently good mechanics translates to physical literacy, enhanced sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids.

Every class includes warm up, skill work, work out of the day (WOD), game play, and positive reinforcement. Your child’s confidence, both physically and mentally, will grow with each class.

WEEKLY CLASS SCHEDULE

Ages 9-13 • Mon. & Wed. • 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Ages 5-8 • Tue. & Thu. • 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Ages 5-13 • Sat. • 10-11 a.m. (Free Community WOD)

Register by calling Coach Kim Joiner at 979.676.4820 or email Kimberly.Joiner@SawedOffCrossFit.com.