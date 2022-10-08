The Chappell Hill Historical Society is once again hosting the Scarecrow Festival this October 8th and 9th in downtown historic Chappell Hill, Texas. Initially a small town antique festival has blossomed over the years and welcomes the fall season to Washington County. Thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to Washington County to hunt for artisan treasures and enjoy the picturesque landscapes throughout the area. The festival attracts thousands of visitors from throughout Texas and provides an opportunity for festival goers to enjoy a family friendly festival complete with live music, hundreds of juried arts & craft vendors and activities for the entire family. Located directly between Austin & Houston on Hwy. 290 the Chappell Hill community produces one of the state’s largest festivals while helping preserve the historic buildings include a nationally recognized Museum which once housed the community’s schoolhouse.