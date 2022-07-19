September Cooking Party With The Chef At Messina Hof

Every month Messina Hof hosts a Cooking Party, a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique. If you’re a beginner, we’ve got you covered with beginner lessons and if you’re already quite the chef, you’ll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, tools, and more. Each guest will receive a recipe booklet to take home AND will have a chance to register to win awesome culinary door prizes. Attend 6 Cooking Parties and become an honorary Vintage House sous chef and receive a 10% discount on future cooking parties. Attend 12 cooking parties and you’ll also receive an official Messina Hof Chef’s Coat. SEPTEMBER COOKING PARTY: Groovy Gourds