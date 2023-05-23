Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks Exhibit

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History proudly announces its unique in-house created exhibition Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, on display from May 19 - October 28, 2023.

About The Exhibit:

This beautiful exhibit highlights the Museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display. Stunning shells are artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images, and elegant jewelry.

Explore the biology and history of mollusks, while enjoying an exclusive display created in-house with the assistance of Texas A&M University's (TAMU) Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections; Cushing Memorial Library and Archives; Texas Parks & Wildlife Department; Brazos Valley African American Museum; and David Gardner's Jewelers.

For more information about exhibits, events, programs, and activities, please contact the Museum at 979-776-2195, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Regular Museum admission fees: adults $5; seniors/students/children $4; members and children 3 and under are free.

Closed Sunday & Monday's, Open 10-5 Tuesday -Saturday