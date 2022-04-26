The gong resounds, the curtain opens, and a heavenly scene is right before your eyes. Fairies emerge from a sea of billowing clouds. Mongolians ride on horseback across grasslands as vast as the sky. Classic stories of love and loss, of humor and heroic deeds, come to life. You will be amazed by how vibrant, exciting, and profound classical Chinese culture can be.

Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun’s artists tell of a time when divine beings walked upon the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations. Ancient Chinese wisdom, infused with Buddhist and Taoist spirituality and values, gave birth to everything from medical innovations to opera, dance, architecture, and even martial arts. But after decades of communist rule, much of this divinely inspired culture has been destroyed or forgotten.