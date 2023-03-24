Shop Bargain Book Sale

Thousands of books, by all your favorite authors, in every genre will be for sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan Saturday, April 29. There is no entry fee. Pack a bag for only $20. Pick up your favorite mystery, history, or novel. Shop for children’s books, all ages. Doors open to members only at 9 a.m. and at 10 a.m. to the general public. Doors close at 2 p.m. Proceeds of the sale support Bryan-College Station System library programs. With more than 400 members, Friends of the Library was established in 1955 and is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the Brazos Valley.