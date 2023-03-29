Shop Best Book Deals

If you missed the Friends of the Library book sale Saturday, there is still time to shop Sunday, April 30. Doors are open from 1-3 p.m. Entry is free. Choose from hardbacks, paperbacks, both fiction and nonfiction. Children’s books are also available. On Sunday the first bag of books costs just $10 and each additional bag is $5. The sale of donated books benefits Bryan-College Station System Library programs, including the summer reading programs. With more than 400 members, Friends of the Library was established in 1955 and is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the Brazos Valley.