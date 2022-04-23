Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

× Expand Bryan-College Station Friends of the Library Shop the Book Sale

Thousands of books will be on sale from your favorite mystery writers to books for children of all ages. On Saturday, general public entry is at 10 a.m. Doors close at 2 p.m. Books cost $20 per bag. On Sunday, April 24 shop from 1-4 p.m. The first bag of books costs $10 and each additional bag costs $5. The sale of donated books benefits Bryan-College Station System Library programs, including the summer reading programs. With more than 400 members, Friends of the Library was established in 1955 and is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the Brazos Valley.