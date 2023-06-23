Shopping on the Square

Soak in the summertime at our monthly vendor market on The Green, hosted by The Brunch Official. Stroll The Square, grab a bite from a nearby restaurant, and find local artisan booths on The Green from 1 - 4 p.m. While you’re there, you can shop exclusive brands like Lucchese, Kendra Scott, lululemon, Onward Reserve, King Ranch, or support any of our local boutiques and stores (Galleria, Grass Stains, Merge, Apricot Lane, Brazos Running Co, and Hemline)!

For all vendor information, please visit www.thebrunchofficial.com.