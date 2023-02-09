25th Anniversary Graphic.jpg

Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

by

Join us on Saturday, April 22, for the Silver Celebration: 25 Years of the Bush Library and Museum! This community-wide event will feature free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. along with special activities from 5 - 9 p.m. The evening activities include musical entertainment and culminate in a spectacular fireworks display.

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy musical entertainment including the Texas A&M Women's Chorus and the Singing Cadets. You can also sing along with your favorites as the Killer Dueling Pianos rock the plaza. Inside the museum, we'll have free cake and Pepsi products, along with an opportunity for to see the exhibit Mandela: The Official Exhibition for free.

Special thanks to the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, Texas A&M University, the City of College Station, and Visit College Station for making this event possible.

Info

George_H.W._Bush_Presidential_Library_and_Museum_Logo.jpg
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845
Family-friendly
979.691.4014
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum - 2023-04-22 17:00:00 ical