Singo Music Bingo Nights at Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers

Come join Challenge Entertainment for #SINGO "Music Bingo" at Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers ON Wednesdays!! Weekly - 8:00pm!

Each night, our host will play 150 of the best hits in the music business, all 45-second music clips, and you'll have multiple opportunities to win house cash courtesy of Stage 12! Prizes every round!

Let the fun begins - it's #FREE to Play!

