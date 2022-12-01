Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 2.50.13 PM.png

Singo Music Bingo Nights at Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers

Event by Aggieland Trivia

Come join Challenge Entertainment for #SINGO "Music Bingo" at Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers ON Wednesdays!! Weekly - 8:00pm!

Each night, our host will play 150 of the best hits in the music business, all 45-second music clips, and you'll have multiple opportunities to win house cash courtesy of Stage 12! Prizes every round!

Let the fun begins - it's #FREE to Play!

#AggielandTrivia powered by ChallengeEntertainment.com

#Music #Bingo #CollegeStation #Stage12 #BrookshireBrothers #BetterNightOut #BingoNearMe #LetTheMusicPlay

Info

Stage 12 at Brookshires Brothers 503 George Bush Drive W, College Station, Texas 77840
