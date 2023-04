Grab your family and friends to kick off the start of summer at SoCo Sno!

SoCo Sno combines the best New Orleans style flavors with the softest Hawaiian style shaved ice. You can be certain that not only will the quality of our snow cones satisfy your taste buds, but you might be able to get an Instagram worthy photo, too!

Monday- Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday- Friday 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday- Sunday 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM