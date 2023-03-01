Soft Pastel Workshop with Award winning master artist Orit Reuben

One Day Workshop Students will conduct a morning demonstration of a pastel session, describing a step-by-step process. In the demonstration, the artist speaks about her approach to the pastel medium, including the fundamentals of painting, such as composition, value, color, atmosphere, and perspective for the landscape. In the afternoon students will paint and artist will provide personal critique throughout. “ About Artist:

Award-winning artist, Orit Reuben, is an impressionist landscape pastel painter. She started out painting the figure, but in recent years, she has focused on plein air landscape painting. Orit likes sunny day painting and is inspired by light effects. Her favorite locations include a combination of architecture and nature.

Born in Israel to a family of artists, Orit is greatly influenced by her grandfather, who was an impressionist painter. As a child, she painted at the side of her mother, who is also an artist. Orit immigrated to the United States in her teens with her family and settled in Minneapolis. There she attended the University of Minnesota and embarked on a full-time career as a licensed interior designer.