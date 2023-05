Sound on Saturday

Join us for brews, bites, and beats every Saturday from noon to 10 PM.

BREWERY BITES

Big “A” Pretzels with Killin’ Time Beer Cheese

Chips and Beer Cheese Queso

Rena’s Spicy Pickles

NEW ON TAP - PPL ARE LOVING! Lost Shaker -Salt & Lime Lager - ask for it "dressed" or as a Michelada.

EXCLUSIVES THIS WEEKEND (while they last):

David's Scotch Ale

MUSIC, FOOD TRUCK, & EVENT LINEUP:

MAY 6 | 12-10 PM

Yoga with Kate (9:30 AM)

Country Sunshine Food Truck (12-9 PM)

Jake Waylon (6-9 PM)

MAY 13 | 12-10 PM

Country Sunshine Food Truck (12-9 PM)

Jamie Wade (6-9 PM)

MAY 20 | 12-10 PM

***MILLIONS OF PEACHES COMEBACK PARTY!*** We've brewed this beloved beer in a small batch just for you. Quanities are limited!

Country Sunshine Food Truck (12-10 PM)

Dylan Rhys (6-9 PM)

MAY 27 | 12-10 PM

Country Sunshine Food Truck (12-10 PM)

Jeff Kimey (6-9 PM)

JUNE 3 | 12-10 PM

Country Sunshine Food Truck (12-10 PM)

Mark Childress (6-9 PM)