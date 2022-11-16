Southern Raised is an up-and-coming, genre-breaking group that is winning awards and gaining international recognition.

They are kinfolk who are trained in Classical music but raised in the bluegrass-covered Ozark Mountains. They have created a trademark sound where Classical meets Bluegrass, with Celtic and Christian music mixed into their repertoire.

You’ll get a delightful new perspective of old favorites like “You Raise Me Up,” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Tickets: $35 - $50