4-1 Southern Raised Website Image 500x325.jpg

Southern Raised

by

Southern Raised is an up-and-coming, genre-breaking group that is winning awards and gaining international recognition.

They are kinfolk who are trained in Classical music but raised in the bluegrass-covered Ozark Mountains. They have created a trademark sound where Classical meets Bluegrass, with Celtic and Christian music mixed into their repertoire.

You’ll get a delightful new perspective of old favorites like “You Raise Me Up,” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Tickets: $35 - $50

Info

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.01.13 PM.png
Barnhill Center 111 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas
9793377240
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Southern Raised - 2023-04-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southern Raised - 2023-04-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southern Raised - 2023-04-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southern Raised - 2023-04-01 19:00:00 ical