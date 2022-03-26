Spring into Community Care Health Fair
Lincoln Recreation Center 1000 Eleanor Street, College Station, Texas 77840
The Brazos County Health District in partnership with the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston Galveston are happy to announce the Spring into Community Care Health Fair.
This free community event will include health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, exercise and cooking classes, health and social service vendors, and various workshops.
