Spring Wine Release Dinner At Messina Hof Winery

Located at theEvery year Messina Hof proudly presents Spring Wine Release Dinner and Silent Auction. This event features newly released wines and vintages from our Winemaker along with expertly paired dishes handcrafted by Messina Hof’s Vintage House Chef. Our Silent Auction will be open throughout the evening for guests to place bids.

Artwork from our Annual Texas Wine Label Competition will also be available for viewing. Enjoy live music, beautiful outdoor scenery, and more!

Recommended attire is dressy casual or garden party style.