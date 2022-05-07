StageCenter 2022-2023 Season Reveal
StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803
StageCenter Theatre will be announcing their 2022-2023 Season on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 pm, during their 2022-2023 Season Reveal and Annual Meeting. Directors from each of the upcoming season’s shows will give presentations about their productions, including what the story is and what the casting availability will be. Opportunities to advertise in programs and underwrite productions will be opened up as well.