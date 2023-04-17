STARLIGHT MUSIC SERIES- Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers

Grab your coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs for free entertainment during the Starlight Music Series at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicap parking near Colgate Drive. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

6 p.m. – Gates Open

7 p.m. – Brazos Valley Jazz Society

7:40 p.m. – Bayou City Funk

9 p.m. – Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

REFRESHMENTS

You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

SEATING & SMOKING

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn't allowed in the main seating area, but we provide designated smoking areas.

Special thanks to our partners: Candy 95.1, La Jefa, Maverick 100.9, Willy 97.7, and WTAW Newstalk 1620.

For complete details about artists and more, visit cstx.gov/starlight.