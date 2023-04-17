STARLIGHT MUSIC SERIES- Ram Herrera

Grab your coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs for free entertainment during the Starlight Music Series at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicap parking near Colgate Drive. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

6 p.m. – Gates Open

7 p.m. – Mariachi Damas de Jalisco

7:40 p.m. – Sunny Sauceda

9 p.m. – Ram Herrera

REFRESHMENTS

You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

SEATING & SMOKING

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn't allowed in the main seating area, but we provide designated smoking areas.

Special thanks to our partners: Candy 95.1, La Jefa, Maverick 100.9, Willy 97.7, and WTAW Newstalk 1620.

For complete details about artists and more, visit cstx.gov/starlight.

