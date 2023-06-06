349195879_239126498722479_6536520696465151852_n.jpg

STARs Quarterly Meeting

Come join us on June 21st and get to know our STARs and possibly become one! It will be a great afternoon spent with great people!

Luncheon to be served in the Arts Council Lobby

Meeting and Program will follow in the Gallery

All STARs please come and bring a guest.

RSVP by June 14th To Monika Pate by emailing map352@gmail.com or calling (979)220-5435.

Special program to be presented by Brian Sumner from doTERRA wellness products on essential oils.

His presentation will include information about the benefits and wellness aspects of essential oils and how to use them properly. He will do demonstrations and answer questions.

Arts Council of Brazos Valley 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
