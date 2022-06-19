Steel Magnolias
StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803
image: Jennifer Hargis
StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.
