Still Life workshop with award winning artist Natalia Andreeva

Wet-on-wet, or alla prima, direct painting, or au premier coup, is a painting technique in which layers of wet paint are applied to previously administered layers of wet paint.

Alla Prima paintings are quick and are completed in one session while the paint is still wet. This workshop is designed to help you to see colors better. We will paint from a simple Still Life.

You will learn how to evaluate the tonal values of color, spots, shapes, and the direction of light. It is recommended that students have some previous drawing experience. Any media is welcome.