Stone Co. Climbing Summer Camps

Ages 7 and above

Session 1: June 5 – 8

Session 2: June 12 – 15, combo with The Cove for Camp Rock the Wave! (more info here)

Session 3: June 19 – 22

Session 4: June 26 – 29

Session 5: July 10 – 13

Session 6: July 17 – 20

Session 7: July 24 – 27, combo with The Cove for Camp Rock the Wave! (more info here)

Session 8: July 31 – August 3

Stone Co. Climbing is excited to host summer camp for the second year in a row! We are excited to welcome some kiddos to enjoy a few hours of structured climbing and instruction time with our camp coaches, who are ready and excited to help your child progress to the next level in their climbing abilities. Best of all, they’ll have fun while doing it!

We will be offering 8 different sessions to best fit your needs. Camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day during the session.

The cost for participation is $225 per camper and $150 for each additional camper in the family. Sign up before 4/24 to receive a 20% discount! Campers will also need to bring their own snack each day. For the safety of our campers and coaches, we require that all participants be at least 7 years old.