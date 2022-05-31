Stories with Bernadette Nason

Travel the ocean to new lands! Dive into unknown waters! Come and meet dolphins, turtles, pirates, and mermaids! Award-winning English storyteller Bernadette Nason will perform this fabulous program of fun-filled fishy stories to help you celebrate the summer. Even if you can't get to the beach in person, come to the library and let your imagination sail away with these sea-faring yarns. See you there! This program is for ages 8 to 18. If you have questions, please email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347.