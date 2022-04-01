Student Musicians to Entertain at First Friday

× Expand Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church

Students from the Brazos Valley Music Teachers Association Focus Festival and the Brazos Valley chapter of The American Guild of Organists will perform at historic Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan at 6 p.m. during April First Friday. There will also be a music-inspired art exhibit by the students and demonstrations of Saint Andrew's pipe organ. Outside on the steps singer/songwriter Mark McGowan will be entertaining from 7-9 p.m.