Summer Classical Music Festival

Every Saturday, from June 8 - July 13, The Round Top Festival Institute will present live, classical chamber and orchestral concerts!

The James Dick Foundation (est. 1971) brings together renowned faculty and brilliant young artists from all over the world for 6 weeks of intensive training and performances. We would be thrilled to have you join us in supporting the education of these young musicians, while enjoying their Saturday concerts!

See all events at festivalhill.org/#/events