Summer Live Music Series at Cavalry Court featuring The Jerrells

Summer calls for Cavalry Court’s beloved Summer Live Music Series, a place where guests and locals can gather and enjoy live tunes. Joined by top Texas act, The Jerrells on August 19, the summer-long series is free and open to all ages from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

To enjoy a well-rounded daycation at Cavalry Court, summer Saturdays will additionally feature a Courtyard Cookout starting at 1 p.m. where chefs from The Canteen Bar & Grill, will present a menu of grilled summertime classics including BBQ and burgers.

Join us at College Station’s favorite boutique hotel, Cavalry Court, for a summer rooted in Texas fun, delicious bites, and live music tunes out on the courtyard!