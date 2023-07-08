Summer Live Music Series at Cavalry Court
Cavalry Court 200 Century Court, College Station, Texas
Cavalry Court is pleased to welcome back its annual Summer Live Music Series on July 8, running every Saturday through August 26. A place where guests and locals alike can gather and enjoy live tunes by top Texas acts, the summer-long series is free and open to all ages from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
To enjoy a well-rounded daycation at Cavalry Court, summer Saturdays will additionally feature a Courtyard Cookout starting at 1 p.m. where chefs from The Canteen Bar & Grill, will present a menu of grilled summertime classics including BBQ and burgers.
Join us at College Station’s favorite boutique hotel, Cavalry Court, for a summer rooted in Texas fun, delicious bites, and live music tunes out on the courtyard!