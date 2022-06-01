Summer Reading Kickoff Party at Ringer Library

Join us for a kickoff event guaranteed to get you in the summer spirit. This year's program theme is "Oceans of Possibilities" and we will have lots of ocean-themed games and activities for all ages, including meeting Ringer's new library pets, "The Hermit Crabs." We'll also have librarians and computers available to help you register for online Summer Reading Program again this year. Ringer Library's kickoff party will be from 10 AM to 6 PM in College Station. There will also be a kickoff party at Mounce Library in downtown Bryan from 10 AM to 12 PM. The kickoff parties are come and go events for all ages. Ringer Library's kickoff will be from 10 AM to 6 PM in College Station, and Mounce Library is also having a kickoff party from 10 AM to 12 PM in downtown Bryan. The kickoff parties are come and go events for all ages.