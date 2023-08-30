Sundance Head- Live at The Palace

Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music as we proudly present Sundance Head, winner of "The Voice" Season 11, along with the incredible Zachary Burnett and the Washed Kids, igniting the stage for an epic performance!

Date: September 15th, 2023

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Opener Starts: 7:30 PM

Sundance Head Performance: 9:00 PM

Sundance Head's powerhouse vocals, infectious energy, and soulful tunes will have you singing along and dancing in no time! Zachary Burnett and the Washed Kids will set the stage on fire with their own unique sound, making it a night you won't want to miss!

Join us for an electrifying night filled with top-notch performances and positive vibes! Tickets are limited, so secure yours now and get ready to experience music at its finest.

*Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian