Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court

to

Cavalry Court 200 Century Court, College Station, Texas

by

Cavalry Court welcomes you to its beloved weekly series for the third year in a row, Sunday Funday. Open to guests and locals of all ages, the three-month series offers an exclusive brunch menu from onsite restaurant, The Canteen Bar & Grill, and is free to attend with a food and beverage purchase. The weekend festivities will be held at the property’s resort-style pool area offering live DJ tunes as well as relaxing cabanas available to rent. Running through June 25, Sunday Funday additionally features a bloody Mary and mimosa bar with a percentage of Deep Eddy liquor sales going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Info

Cavalry Court 200 Century Court, College Station, Texas
Family-friendly
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-07 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-14 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-21 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-21 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court - 2023-05-21 11:00:00 ical