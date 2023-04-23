Sunday Funday at Cavalry Court

Cavalry Court welcomes you to its beloved weekly series for the third year in a row, Sunday Funday. Open to guests and locals of all ages, the three-month series offers an exclusive brunch menu from onsite restaurant, The Canteen Bar & Grill, and is free to attend with a food and beverage purchase. The weekend festivities will be held at the property’s resort-style pool area offering live DJ tunes as well as relaxing cabanas available to rent. Running through June 25, Sunday Funday additionally features a bloody Mary and mimosa bar with a percentage of Deep Eddy liquor sales going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.