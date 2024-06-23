Sunday Funday Pool Party at the Hilton

× Expand Hilton College Station Pool Party

Summer is here and we are ready to hit the pool! Join us for Sunday, Funday at Offshore Bar & Grill at the Hilton College Station on June 23!

Join us for an exciting day of swimming, dancing, and mingling complete with passed hors d'oeuvres, a live DJ, games, and delicious drinks & food.

But wait, there's more! There will be fantastic prizes and surprises throughout the day!

📅: June 23, 2024

🕛: 1:00P - 4:00P

🎟️: $10 - https://www.resortpass.com/hotels/hilton-college-station

📌: Offshore Bar & Grill at the Hilton Hotel

801 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840