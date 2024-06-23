Sunday Funday Pool Party at the Hilton
to
Hilton College Station & Conference Center 801 University Drive East, College Station, Texas
Hilton College Station
Pool Party
Summer is here and we are ready to hit the pool! Join us for Sunday, Funday at Offshore Bar & Grill at the Hilton College Station on June 23!
Join us for an exciting day of swimming, dancing, and mingling complete with passed hors d'oeuvres, a live DJ, games, and delicious drinks & food.
But wait, there's more! There will be fantastic prizes and surprises throughout the day!
📅: June 23, 2024
🕛: 1:00P - 4:00P
🎟️: $10 - https://www.resortpass.com/hotels/hilton-college-station
📌: Offshore Bar & Grill at the Hilton Hotel
801 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840