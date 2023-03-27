336503667_678423117368017_3178991175962573460_n.jpg

Sunset Yoga

Event by Lake Walk

Inhale. Exhale. Repeat.

Join us this fall for Sunset Yoga at the Lake Walk Pavilion! Held the third Thursday of every month, Sunset Yoga is the perfect way to unwind, reset, and refresh your body and mind.

Taught by Kenya Bracamontes from Yoga Pod, Sunset Yoga is free and open to the public to attend. We recommend you bring your own yoga mat, water bottle, and towel.

Class time will change each month in accordance with the sunset.

Our spring lineup is listed below!

March 23, 2023

April 20, 2023

May 18, 2023

June 22, 2023

For more information, visit lakewalktx.com.

Lake Walk 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807
