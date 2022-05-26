The Sunshine Book Club is new to the Bryan + College Station libraries. The in-person adult club will usually meet on the second Thursday of the month in the Clara Mounce Library 2nd floor meeting room at 10 a.m. The June and July 2022 meetings will be on the second Monday. The Sunshine Book Club aims to read books which promote discussion and provide a time each month to build new friendships as well. Registration is not required. Additional details can be found by contacting Mike Jones at 979-209-5622 and mjones@bryantx.gov online. The book that will be discussed at the July meeting will be Big Stone Gap by Adriana Trigiani.