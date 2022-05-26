The Sunshine Book Club will be meeting on June 13th at 10 a.m. in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Clara Mounce Library. We will be discussing Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce, a novel taking club members to the Roaring Twenties in Chicago. Please join us for our latest book chat in downtown Bryan. We look forward to see you soon! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Mike Jones at (979) 209-5622 or mjones@bryantx.gov.