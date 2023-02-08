Surface Design Children’s Workshop

Enjoy an art-making activity with your kids and get a personal tour of our current exhibition, Surface Design.

Kids aged 7–12 will be instructed on how to make their own customized art frame out of tooling foil and art to go inside (optional, time permitting). Our gallery director will start the activity by taking everyone on a personalized tour of the exhibition, Surface Design, where you’ll be inspired by the artworks and artists who manipulated the surface of their creations in ways that reflect light, create patterns, or play with color.

This event is free and all supplies will be provided. RSVPs are required at: TX.AG/SDChildrens