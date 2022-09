Grammy award-winning and Platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss covers Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk and Americana music with amazing style and grace. With Top-40 and Country hits during the 1990’s, she sold over 4 million records. Her 2015 album Lucky is a heartfelt homage to Merle Haggard and she still performs much of his music. For two consecutive years, Rolling Stone magazine honored her.