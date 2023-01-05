Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery

× Expand Created by Symetria Recovery smart recovery flyer

SMART Recovery support meetings are being held at Symetria Recovery College Station, located at 1651 Rock Prairie road, Suite 101, College Station, Texas 77845

SMART Recovery is always free & open to the public

Meetings are every Thursday, starting at 3pm and continue until 4pm

There is an option to join online.

To join, please visit:

https://txvsmart.symetriarecovery.com/

meeting ID: 6826