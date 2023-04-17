Take the Stage Summer Camps

Ages 4 to 14 years old

Session 1: June 26 - 30

Session 2: July 24 - 28

Does your child sing and dance around the house, adding just a little extra theatrical pizzazz to all they do? Are you looking for an outlet to nurture your child’s confidence and creativity? (And let's be honest, give them a platform that is not your home where they can move with all this energy and enthusiasm) Give them the opportunity to hone their talents and feel like a star! Let Pure Energy pull back the curtain for you, it's time for your budding performer to take the stage!