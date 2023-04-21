340080357_1937590306590318_8272484860003393108_n.jpg

TAMU Figure Skating Exhibition

Event by Texas A&M Figure Skating, Spirit Ice Arena and Spirit Ice Figure Skating

by

Join Texas A&M's figure skating team at our annual club exhibition. We will showcase all levels of figure skaters and their competition programs. Free admission and family-friendly!

Info

Spirit Ice Arena 400 Holleman Dr. E, College Station, Texas
to
