TAMU Volunteer Opportunities Fair

In recognition of our National Day of Service TAMU Economic Development and Community Impact Office and TAMU Student Government Association are hosting a Volunteer Opportunities Fair on Monday, September 11, from 2 – 6 p.m. in MSC Rm 2406 for all faculty, staff and students on campus as well as members of the community.

This Fair is the first in a series of programs to reinvigorate the university's commitment to our community through volunteerism.

Please contact Kim Fox, Manager, Campus/Community Collaborations at kfox@tamu.edu for details. #TAMUCommunityImpact

Memorial Student Center 275 Joe Routt Blvd., Bryan, Texas 77843
Family-friendly, Nonprofits
9798458008
