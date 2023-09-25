ICELOGO@4x.png

TAMU vs Texas State Ice Hockey Game

by

10:30 PM - 1:30 AM on January 19th, 2024

Join us for an exciting event at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station, Texas. TAMU Ice Hockey games are thrilling sporting experiences that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Expect an event filled with fantastic goals, incredible saves, and intense competition. Whether you're a seasoned hockey fan or new to the sport, this game is sure to get your adrenaline pumping!

Info

Spirit Ice Arena 400 Holleman Dr. E, College Station, Texas
Competition, Family-friendly
979-693-3900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TAMU vs Texas State Ice Hockey Game - 2024-01-19 22:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TAMU vs Texas State Ice Hockey Game - 2024-01-19 22:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TAMU vs Texas State Ice Hockey Game - 2024-01-19 22:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - TAMU vs Texas State Ice Hockey Game - 2024-01-19 22:30:00 ical