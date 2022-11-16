Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis

This show faithfully recreates the sound and vibes of a Carole King concert experience following the release of her legendary album, “Tapestry.”

This was the 1971 album that took King to the pinnacle of success as Grammy’s Best Female Vocalist. The album also won three additional Grammy Awards – Best Record, Song of the Year and Album of The Year.

You will be transported back to the iconic image and songs of Carole King’s brilliant career. Suzanne O Davis is accompanied by a full band with back-up vocalists. Impeccable attention to detail has recreated a respectful and accurate musical presentation of King’s piano and vocals, just as they were.

Tickets: $65 - $85