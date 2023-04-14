340772776_4216478671909838_4228565283289636343_n.jpg

Taylor Swift Karaoke at BigShots

Event by BigShots Golf Aggieland (Bryan, TX)

Can you sing every Taylor Swift song by heart? Are you an expert in all Taylor era's? Do you get excited when you hear another T-Swift break up rumor in hopes of a new album? Do you have what it takes to Karaoke Like a BigShot?

Taylor Swift Karaoke Night is at BigShots and it is going to be bigger, better, and Aggieland official. 

So call your team, come on down, and enjoy our $5 burgers, & $2 drafts. Karaoke starts at 7:00pm and goes until 10:00pm!

BigShots Golf 400 W Villa Maria Road, College Station, Texas 77801
