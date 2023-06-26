Teague Brothers Band - Live at The Palace

Get ready to rock as the Teague Brothers Band hits the stage on Saturday, August 12th. These talented musicians will deliver an unforgettable performance that will have you dancing all night long.

This Americana Folk Country Rock band is led by U.S. Army and Song Writer Veteran, John Teague. The Teague Brothers Band have earned the loyalty of fans thru high-energy live performances. "Don't Want To Go Home", landed the Teague Brothers Band at number 2 on multiple Texas Charts. Their show is high-energy, boot stomping fun for all!

The doors open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7 PM! There will be a $10 cover charge at the door.

Mark your calendars, grab your friends, and get ready to have a blast at The Palace.