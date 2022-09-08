The Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival will take place at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday,October 1. A day full of family fun, food, car show, a raffle, live entertainment and performers are planned. Festivities will begin at 11 AM and conclude at 5 PM. Free parking is available at Santa’sWonderland in the Prancer lot.

Events include:• Live entertainment!o Santa’s Wonderland Band 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.o Risky Liver Band 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.o John Stork 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.• Car Show 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Awards at 2:45 p.m.• Raffle (Tickets on sale NOW; drawing at 3 p.m. Oct 1, need not be present to win!)• Food trucks and vendors 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.• Free kids’ zone games and activities 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free eye screening for children! Veteran organizations and nonprofit booths. Vendor booths

Since the first campers arrived in 1953, the Texas Lions Camp has served over 70,000campers. Texas Lions Camp was founded on the principle that every child deserves a happy childhood. By inviting children to participate in activities they may have otherwise believed out of their reach, Lions hope to help them improve their self-esteem and step into their life's calling.TLC's Mission is to provide, without charge, a camp for children with physical disabilities, diabetes and Down’s Syndrome from the State of Texas, regardless of race, religion or national origin.TLC's Goal is to provide an atmosphere, wherein children who have physical disabilities will be allowed to achieve maximum personal growth and self-esteem.