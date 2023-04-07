Texas Mead Fest - 10th Annual!

Come join us for a fun -filled, family friendly day of mead tastings from our local, Texas Meaderies, live music, food & more!
Participating Meaderies:
Thirsty Bee Meadery
Dancing Bee Winery
Rohan Meadery
Elgin Meadery
Gryphon Mead
Fox And Raven
Breaking Brew Meadery
The Ferm Meadery
Black’s Fairy Meadery
WildFlyer Mead Co.
Pre-purchase tickets HERE!
Each ticket gets you entry into the event, a souvenir tasting glass and tokens for mead samples of your choosing.
Head to https://www.texasmead.org/texas-mead-fest for more details.
Info
WildFlyer Mead Co. 16481 County Rd 319, Navasota, Texas 77868