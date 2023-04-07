unnamed (1).png

Texas Mead Fest - 10th Annual!

Come join us for a fun -filled, family friendly day of mead tastings from our local, Texas Meaderies, live music, food & more!

Participating Meaderies:

Thirsty Bee Meadery

Dancing Bee Winery

Rohan Meadery

Elgin Meadery

Gryphon Mead

Fox And Raven

Breaking Brew Meadery

The Ferm Meadery

Black’s Fairy Meadery

WildFlyer Mead Co.

Each ticket gets you entry into the event, a souvenir tasting glass and tokens for mead samples of your choosing.

Head to https://www.texasmead.org/texas-mead-fest for more details.

WildFlyer Mead Co. 16481 County Rd 319, Navasota, Texas 77868
to
